MACOUPIN COUNTY — Spectrum, the #1 rural internet provider in the nation*, today announced the launch of Spectrum Internet, Mobile, TV and Voice services to more than 315 homes and small businesses in rural areas of Macoupin County.

Spectrum’s multi-year Rural Construction Initiative is driven by an approximately $7 billion private investment from Charter and will ultimately connect approximately 1.75 million new homes and small businesses across the country.

“Spectrum is bringing gigabit broadband to unserved communities in Illinois and across America,” said Aaron Detwiler, Area Vice President for Spectrum’s Missouri Management Area. “Our investment is making it possible to deliver the high-value broadband, mobile, TV and voice services now available in Macoupin County. We are providing residents and small businesses superior connectivity at highly competitive prices, backed by a team of skilled local technicians and 100% U.S.-based customer service.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Broadband speeds up to 1 Gbps, plus money-saving Mobile options and 85,000 On Demand choices

Spectrum Internet delivers speeds up to 1 Gbps and Advanced WiFi for residential and small business customers, featuring starting speeds of 500 Mbps, with no modem fees, data caps or contracts. Spectrum Business Internet offers customers 1 Gbps download speeds, with 400 Mbps and 600 Mbps options. The company has also begun a network evolution that will provide gigabit upstream speeds and multiple gigabit download speeds across its entire 41-state service area.

“Spectrum has shown true commitment and capability to bridge the digital divide for residents and small businesses in rural parts of Macoupin County. Internet connectivity is crucial to ensuring our area participates in our high technological future,” said State Rep. Christopher "C.D." Davidsmeyer.

Spectrum Internet exceeded advertised download and upload speeds for all tiers measured — even during peak weeknight usage between 7 and 11 p.m. — according to the FCC’s most recent “Measuring Broadband America Fixed Broadband Report . ”

Along with multiple broadband options, Spectrum services now available also include Spectrum Mobile™ and Spectrum TV®. Spectrum Mobile is the nation’s fastest-growing mobile provider** and combines with Spectrum Internet and Advanced Home WiFi to provide seamless connectivity inside and outside the home. Spectrum Mobile provides customers access to nationwide 5G at great value, with Unlimited lines starting at $30 a month, as well as By the Gig options.

Spectrum TV offers more than 270 HD channels and access to 85,000 On Demand movies and shows. Using the Spectrum TV App — the highest-rated pay TV streaming app in the U.S.*** — viewers can stream content across a growing number of platforms, including iOS and Android mobile devices, Xbox One, Kindle Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Xumo TVs and PCs.

More like this: