Spectrum Brings State-Of-The-Art Network With Gigabit Broadband And New TV Choices To Fairmont City And Washington Park.

FAIRMONT CITY, Ill. – Spectrum today announced the launch of Spectrum Internet Gig and its full suite of services for residential customers and small business clients, following the completion of a more than $880,000 network upgrade in Fairmont City and Washington Park. Spectrum celebrated with a ribbon-cutting event including state and local leaders and community members.

Spectrum’s high-bandwidth, low-latency network means more than 1,700 local residents and small businesses now have access to Spectrum Internet Gig, with download speeds of 1 Gbps, throughout the buildout area, which includes Fairmont City and Washington Park. Spectrum Internet® also offers starting speeds of 200 Mbps, with Spectrum Internet Ultra providing download speeds of 400 Mbps. All Spectrum Internet plans have no modem fees, data caps or contracts, and qualifying households can use Affordable Connectivity Plancredits on any Spectrum Internet plan. For small and medium-sized businesses, Spectrum Business Internet Gig offers gigabit downloads, with 200 Mbps and 600 Mbps options also available.

“We have a consistent track record of investing in our network to provide high-value broadband, TV, mobile and voice services," said Rob Burton, Area Vice President, Field Operations. “We are now delivering superior connectivity to residents and businesses in Fairmont City and Washington Park at highly competitive prices, backed by an organization committed to craftsmanship and service.”

Ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the Best Internet Service Provider for Rural Areas in its 2021-22 ratings, Spectrum Internet also exceeded advertised download and upload speeds for all tiers measured — even during peak weeknight usage between 7 and 11 p.m. — according to the FCC’s most recent “Measuring Broadband America Fixed Broadband Report” issued in December 2021.

“Broadband access is critically important in today’s society and I commend Spectrum for their investment in Fairmont City and Washington Park to give more residents and small businesses access to a fast and reliable broadband, along with the full suite of Spectrum services,” said state Rep. Jay Hoffman.

“Illinois’ small town communities have so much to offer, and the completion of this broadband expansion project further strengthens Fairmont City with Spectrum providing access to residents and businesses with reliable and fast broadband that is vital for everyday life,” said Fairmont City Mayor Michael Suarez.

Spectrum Internet customers can also exclusively take advantage of Spectrum Mobile™, which offers the fastest overall speeds* and seamless, secure and reliable internet connectivity at home and on the go. Spectrum Mobile combines the superior performance of Spectrum’s converged mobile broadband network with Unlimited plans starting at $29.99/month for customers with two or more lines — for a potential monthly savings of up to 60% off customers’ existing mobile bills — and By The Gig options. Visit www.spectrum.comor call 1-877-463-0677 for more information on Spectrum Internet and Spectrum Mobile.

Spectrum TV® brings extensive programming lineups to the area, with more than 125 HD channels and access to 85,000 On Demand movies and shows. Using the award-winning Spectrum TV App, viewers can stream content across a growing number of platforms, including iOS and Android phones and tablets, Xbox, Kindle Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Apple TV 4K, Google Chromecast, Roku and PCs. Spectrum TV customers also have exclusive access to Spectrum Originals, a premier destination for premium original series, available on-demand and ad-free.

Home phone service through Spectrum Voice® provides unlimited calling in the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico; up to 28 popular calling features, including Call Guard, which helps block unwanted robocalls; and no added phone taxes or fees.

* “Fastest Overall Speed” claim based on Global Wireless Solutions, Inc. cellular and WiFi speed test results for Spectrum, Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile mobile customers in Spectrum service area from 1/1/2021 to 4/30/2021.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than

32 million customers in 41 states. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage, sports and high-quality original programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks and Spectrum Originals. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

