BROOKLYN - Spectrum, together with state and local leaders, will host a ribbon-cutting event to announce the launch of Spectrum Internet Gig and its full suite of services for more than 280 residents and small businesses in Brooklyn following completion of a more than $630,000 network expansion project. This was completely funded by Spectrum’s investment in broadband expansion.

State Senator Chris Belt, Mayor Vera Glasper-Banks, Katherine Pryor of the Marcelles West Senior Citizens Center, Spectrum employees and other special guests will be in attendance at the event, set for Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

Spectrum will discuss the company’s ongoing commitment to expand rural broadband access and inform community members and elected officials about serviceability and service offerings.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator with services available to more than 58 million homes and businesses in 41 states. Over an advanced communications network, the Company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

More like this: