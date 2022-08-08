Spectrum Awards $2,500 To Metropolitan Community Church Of Greater St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS - Spectrum today announced a donation of $2,500 to Metropolitan Community Church of Greater St. Louis through the company’s national community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants. This is the third grant totaling $8,500 presented to Metropolitan Community Church of Greater St. Louis for their work to support, serve and strengthen our community.

Metropolitan Community Church of Greater St. Louis provides a variety of community support programs including Operation Backpack, where backpacks full of food are provided to students to ensure they have nutritious meals for the weekend.

Spectrum officials joined leaders from Metropolitan Community Church of Greater St. Louis to celebrate the grant with a check presentation. Through an employee-led collection drive, the church collected hundreds of school supply items to donate as students head back to class.

“Through Spectrum Employee Community Grants, we’re proud to provide support to vital community organizations with which our local employees are already volunteering their time and talent,” said Rob Burton, Area Vice President, Field Operations. “Together, we’re building stronger communities where our customers and employees live and work across America.”

Since its inception in 2019, Spectrum Employee Community Grants has provided more than $149,000 in funding to several dozen St. Louis area nonprofits.

Recipients deliver critical social services, helping underserved residents meet basic needs, including food, shelter, clothing, job training, and neighborhood safety. Each awardee is nominated by one of the company’s 93,000 U.S. employees who has volunteered with the organization for at least one year.

More information on Spectrum’s philanthropic initiatives, including Spectrum Employee Community Grants, is available here.

