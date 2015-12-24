Ladies and Gentlemen! Boys and Girls of legal age! Van Ella Productions invite you and yours to come on in, to an unparalleled soiree of beauty and sin!

One of the largest New Year's Eve celebrations in St. Louis, Spectaculaire! A Grand New Year's Ball!, returns to the historic Casa Loma Ballroom for the fifth year.

“It’s a scintillating burlesque spectacle, a modern day music hall, a one-ring circus, a villainous vaudeville, a bawdy bordello, and an unforgettable night of entertainment,” said Lola Van Ella, President of Van Ella Productions.

Van Ella, founder of Van Ella Productions has been the creative mind behind the largest burlesque, vaudeville and variety productions in St. Louis for the past ten years; including The Show Me Burlesque Festival and The Shimmy Showdown.

This adults only event begins at 9 p.m. on December 31st and is scheduled to January 1st at 3 a.m. Spectaculaire! A Grand New Year's Ball! featuring dance-tease, daring acts, acrobatics, fire-eaters and magic, will be held at the Casa Loma Ballroom located in Cherokee Street/Antique Row Business District in South St. Louis at 3354 Iowa Avenue.

“The audience can anticipate non-stop frenzy of all encompassing, sensory over-loading, interactive mischief featuring some of our most beloved acts, wild routines, and an overwhelming ‘sextacular’ of vaudevillian mayhem,” said Van Ella.

Live music and original songs will be performed by The Van Ella Band. Event will feature a dance party with Monsieur Shawn Gaston. Rue de Risque with carnival games, sideshow performers, dancers, peep show and photo booth.

Performers include Lola van Ella, Jeez Loueez, Bazuka Joe, Ray Gunn, The Bon Bons, with select favorite performers with national special guest burlesque artists, aerialists and the Spectaculaire Orchestra a.k.a. The Van Ella Band!

There are varied ticket levels from individual to a limited amount party-offour VIP seating available. Individual tickets include access to the show, dance party, champagne toast, carnival tickets and appetizer buffet. The VIP seating includes front row positioning, one bottle of champagne for each table of four and a special New Year's photo with performing members of Spectaculaire.

Because this event has sold out for five years, Van Ella encourages online purchases in advance.

Tickets available: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/241238.

