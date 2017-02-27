Special wellness offer for area businesses
ALTON - SSP Wellness strives to offer affordable wellness to anyone ages 16+ while offering a wide array of classes and services for all fitness levels.
SSP is offering a special business offer to area businesses that want to take part by offering our services to their employees. Anyone that takes part receives 10% off their annual membership. Normal prices are as follows for ANNUAL memberships: Ages 16-54 individual is $150; ages 55+ is $100. Others services include 50+ group fitness classes weekly FREE with membership, personal training, small group training, CPR classes, nutrition counseling, massage therapy, holistic living classes and more.
Wellness Center Hours are Monday - Friday: 5 am - 9 pm, Saturday: 8 am - 5 pm, and Sunday: 10 am - 4 pm. SSP Wellness is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue, Alton.
For more information about our business plan, please contact Jake Shaw at 618-465-3298 x 120 or at jshaw@seniorservicesplus.org. You can also find out more about our facility by visiting our website at http://www.seniorservicesplus.org/What-We-Offer/Wellness-Center.
