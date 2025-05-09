GODFREY - On March 27, 2025, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a report alleging that a minor was sexually assaulted approximately seven years ago at a residence in Godfrey.

The report prompted an investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit and Digital Forensics Division.

Madison County Deputy Sheriff Marcos Puldio said over the following month, investigators conducted multiple interviews, executed several search warrants, and examined numerous items of digital evidence related to the case. The investigation culminated in charges being filed against Andrew S. Masiero, 47.

Masiero faces four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, classified as Class X felonies; two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, classified as Class 2 felonies; and two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, classified as Class 4 felonies. He is currently in custody at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The case has been presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Further details regarding court proceedings have not been released.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

