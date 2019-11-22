Introduction of Cannabis Business Establishments to Unincorporated Madison County (Special Report) by Phil Chapman, County Board District Three

I voted ‘no’, with a bipartisan majority, (21-3) against the introduction of cannabis business establishments to unincorporated Madison County. First, citizens in these areas will be able to purchase recreational cannabis in nearby municipalities. Secondly, the introduction of marijuana businesses will create the same problems encountered by western states. Problem One: the lure of tax revenues proved false. The Centennial Report stated that for every one dollar collected by governments through taxes they paid out $4.50 for regulation, law enforcement, and health (addiction) costs. Secondly, the legalization of marijuana in western states gave a boost to criminal activities. Where legalization occurs illegal business booms because; (a) users avoid government taxes, and, (b) seek more powerful strains of THC found in criminal products. In fact legal products may pave the way for addiction as users move to more powerful and dangerous criminal products while getting a ‘tax break’. Thirdly, introduction of marijuana businesses in rural areas impacts law enforcement if the Sheriff’s Department travels long distances to enforce laws. To conclude, the Introduction of recreational marijuana businesses to unincorporated Madison County poses problems and appears as another step towards an addictive culture.

Interestingly, other states, like New York, heeded their medical, health, and law enforcement professionals against legalization and slowed their rush (pardon the pun) to approve recreational marijuana. If citizens desire recreational marijuana sales in unincorporated Madison County then perhaps it should be determined by referendum during the fall 2020 election. Let the people decide!

Respectfully submitted,

Phil Chapman

County Board District Three

