EDWARDSVILLE – Volunteers and fans are invited to the Special Olympics Illinois 2017 Golf Qualifier on Friday, August 4 at Oak Brook Golf Course located at 9157 Fruit Road, Edwardsville, IL.

Special Olympics Illinois Area 12 will host 73 athletes from 11 agencies (representing six IL areas) on Friday, August 4 as they compete in Skills, 3-Hole, 6-Hole, 9-Hole and Unified Team golf. The day will begin at 8:45 a.m. as 9-Hole and Unified Teams tee off. Opening Ceremonies starts at 9:45 a.m. with Skills, 3-hole, and 6-hole immediately following.

Gold medal winners at the Golf Qualifier will qualify to advance to the State Outdoor Sports Festival held in Decatur, IL on September 9-10, 2017.

To volunteer for this event please email swhitlatch@soill.org or call 618-654-6680 to reach the Southern Regional Office located at 1318 Mercantile Drive in Highland.

The Illinois Knights of Columbus, Law Enforcement Torch Run and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois are Official Partners of Special Olympics Illinois.

Special Olympics Illinois is a not-for-profit organization offering year-round training and competition in 19 sports for nearly 22,000 traditional athletes with intellectual disabilities and nearly 21,000 Young Athletes ages 2-7 with and without intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics transforms the lives of people with intellectual disabilities, allowing them to realize their full potential in sports and in life. Special Olympics programs enhance physical fitness, motor skills, self-confidence, social skills and encourage family and community support.

