O'FALLON - Officers from the O'Fallon Police Department (OPD) participated in the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) for Special Olympics Kickoff Conference held in Bloomington, last week.

The event not only focused on preparations for the 2025 Special Olympics but also recognized law enforcement agencies for their fundraising efforts in 2024.

The O'Fallon Police Department was honored with the 2024 Platinum Level Fundraising Award for raising $142,842, making it the top fundraiser among departments with 26 to 75 sworn officers. Furthermore, OPD ranked as the second-highest fundraising department in the entire state, surpassing many larger departments.

The department credited its success to the dedication of its officers and the strong support from the community.

"We could never achieve these successes without the dedication of our officers and the overwhelming support from our community," the O'Fallon Police Department said in a statement.