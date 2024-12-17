EDWARDSVILLE – In an effort to encourage a vibrant lineup of gatherings for the public’s benefit and enjoyment in Edwardsville, the City is once again offering a Special Events Grant Program. Applications are now being accepted for the Special Events Grant, which is intended to support nonprofit organizations looking to host free events in the community.

The grant program was established to help offset the costs and boost the economic impact of community events that take place in Edwardsville. The 2025-26 Special Events Grant Program comes on the heels of last year’s successful round of funding, which benefited numerous organizations. Grant recipients included sporting events, children’s exhibits, festivals and gatherings aimed at showcasing history, fresh produce and crafts, diversity and cultural awareness.

“Edwardsville offers a wonderful mix of creative, fun and educational events that cater to every interest,” Mayor Art Risavy said. “We are eager to see what great ideas could come to fruition with the help of this Special Events Grant Program.” Any nonprofit organization marketing an event to attract visitors to Edwardsville may apply for a Special Events Grant.

The maximum grant allowed is $8,000. The funds can be used to cover marketing costs and municipal fees incurred in hosting events held between May 1, 2025, and April 30, 2026. The deadline to apply for the grants is March 1, 2025. Grant funds are disbursed as a reimbursement.

They may be used in a variety of ways, including for costs associated with event advertising and promotional campaigns in media such as broadcast, web and regional print distribution; for printing, design and distribution of promotional pieces; and for event-related municipal charges from the City of Edwardsville for public safety, public works, police, fire and parks services. More information is available in the Special Events Grant Program application, which is available on the City’s website at: www.cityofedwardsville.com/specialeventsgrant

Questions about the Special Events Grant Program can be directed to James Arnold, the City’s Economic and Community Development Coordinator, at 618-692-7533 or by email at jarnold@cityofedwardsville.com.

