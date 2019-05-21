ALTON - Woodland’s Golf Club & Banquet Facility General Manager Dan Morelli announced that Harvey’s Heavenly Hands will handle dining for the club.

Owner and Chef Christy Harvey, a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Armed Services - serving 10-years with the Marines and 10 years with the Army, grew up in an Alton household that knew the value good food had in bringing, and keeping families and friends together. She began Harvey’s Heavenly Hands as a catering business in 2016; a busy year for Christy considering she retired from the Army in September, graduated from culinary school in October and had a baby in November.

Monday marked the first day food was served for golfers and customers in the club’s bar and grill area.

On Friday, May 24, Woodlands Golf Club & Banquet Facility in Alton will open its doors and offer a special dinner after the Alton High School graduation ceremony, giving the public the opportunity to try Christy’s excellent food.

“I’ve lived a blessed life,” said Christy, explaining why she named her business Harvey’s Heavenly Hands.

“Our area’s got great local restauants and our fair share of franchises. Locally owned restaurants will be full and family and friends of graduates shouldn’t have to wait a long time to get a table at Red Lobster or Applebees when they can come to the Woodlands and get quality food in a beautiful setting for a great price,” said Harvey. “I want the public to know they are welcome to come for dinner this Friday night as well, there’s plenty of room at the Woodlands Golf Club.”

Friday’s menu offers each guest the following entrees: Chicken Alfredo with steamed broccoli and garlic bread for $13, Cajun BBQ shrimp with garlic mashed potatoes and roasted asparagus for $15 or bourbon glazed pork chop with garlic mashed potatoes and roasted asparagus for $15. Each meal includes a side or Caesar salad. Desserts include Christy’s special banana pudding and a variety of desserts from My Just Desserts. RSVP by calling the Woodlands at 618-462-1456 or calling Chef Christy at 816-679-6208.

Monday through Saturday, Heavenly Hand’s food will be available from 11am-2pm, with dinner available on Friday and Saturday from 4-7pm. Delivery is available to surrounding areas. Every other weekend, Harvey’s ‘silent’ partner Chef Aaron Hickerson, a Navy veteran and competitive barbeque ‘pitmaster’, will offer his amazing bbq and fixins.

There will be a name change said Harvey, “Since this new relationship with Woodlands Golf Club & Banquet Facility is a joint effort between me and Aaron, going forward, we’ve decided to call our business 'Double H at the Woodlands.'”

Woodlands’ General Manager Morelli said that Harvey’s ability to prepare her excellent food in large quantities will also complement their wedding and banquet services. “Our new barn adds the option for outdoor weddings and reception to complement our large indoor banquet room and outdoor terrace,” he said.

