Nick Manns is sworn in as the new Jersey County Sheriff with his wife, Robin, at his side, by Judge Allison Lorton.JERSEY - New Jersey County Sheriff Nick Manns was sworn-in in Jersey County on Thursday by Judge Allison Lorton with his wife, Robin, at his side.

Manns made this statement about Thursday's special event: "I would just say that while I have been blessed to travel and work around our country, it was a very special honor to be sworn in as the Sheriff for the County that raised me by Judge Lorton in a courtroom I first visited as a child on a school field trip.

"To top it all off, I was surrounded by my family, friends, and coworkers from over the years, which included those who helped me campaign and good friends from the East St. Louis community."

Manns enters the new position with 28 years of federal and state law enforcement experience. He has extensive experience in drug and violent crime investigations. He was once part of a counterterrorism mission in Iraq. He has also been a Major Case Squad investigator and federal and Illinois State Police Supervisor and instructor. He also once worked for three years as a Jersey County Sheriff's Office detective.

"I could not have asked for a better day," Manns said of the swearing-in and post-festivities.

