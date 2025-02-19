This weekend, the Riverbend area is buzzing with an exciting variety of events that cater to diverse interests, from live music and trivia nights to delicious food festivals and wellness workshops, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy. For a complete listing of all upcoming events, be sure to visit https://www.riverbender.com/events/.

Featured

Be a part of an evening of nostalgia at the Speakeasy Swing Dance: Presented by the Alton Community Service League on February 21, 2025, at the Wood River Moose. Step back in time to the 1920s, 30s, and 40s with live music by The Granite City Swing Band. The night begins with a complimentary dance lesson, followed by a spirited evening of dancing. Enjoy drinks and appetizers while participating in the Vintage Trunk Raffle for exciting prizes. Doors open at 5:00 PM, and the live concert runs from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Don’t miss the chance to experience a night of great music with Rock "n" Rascal at the Alton VFW Post 1308 on February 21, 2025, from 7 to 11 p.m. This event is open to the public and promises to be a lively night filled with rock music and community spirit. For more information, visit vfwpost1308.org.

Listen to an informative session on the fascinating world of owls with Forest Park Owls: Hiding in Plain Sight on February 22, 2025, at the Performance Room at Alton Square Mall. Mark H.X. Glenshaw, an award-winning naturalist, will share his experiences observing Great Horned Owls in Forest Park, using photos and videos to illustrate their amazing behaviors. This program is suitable for all ages, and to reserve your spot, please call 1-800-613-3163.

Get ready to dance the night away with Rum Boogie at Alton VFW Post 1308 on February 22, 2025, from 7 to 11 p.m. This event is open to the public and promises an evening of lively music and fun. For more details, check out vfwpost1308.org.

Events on Feb. 21, 2025

Join in on a nice evening at Midlife LIVE on February 21, 2025, from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at 1818 Chophouse in Edwardsville, where you can enjoy live music, delicious food, and great drinks.

Don't miss Sour Night 2025 at Global Brew Tap House on February 21, 2025, starting at 11:00 AM, perfect for beer enthusiasts looking to explore a variety of flavor-packed brews in Edwardsville.

Experience a delightful Fish Fry Fridays – Dine In or Carry Out at the Edwardsville American Legion on February 21, 2025, where you can savor a full menu of seafood favorites with family and friends.

Bring your kids to Homeschool Open Gymnastics at the Wood River Rec Center on February 21, 2025, for an hour of fun gymnastics play designed for ages 5 to 10.

Enhance your strength and flexibility at Yoga Strength on February 21, 2025, at River Bend Yoga, where all levels are welcome to join this dynamic class.

Enjoy the winter season with Winter Ice Skating at The Loading Dock from November 23, 2024, to February 23, 2025, and experience a fun day of skating with family and friends in Grafton.

Participate in a night of fun and trivia at Liberty Trivia Night on February 21, 2025, hosted by the Liberty PTO at the Edwardsville Moose Lodge, where all proceeds support local educational initiatives.

Have a fun evening of trivia and a silent auction at Music Trivia With Big Papa G at The Ink House in Edwardsville on February 21, 2025, and help support Metro East Montessori School's exciting new project.

Indulge in a delightful evening at ASO's Sips & Strings on February 21, 2025, where you can enjoy wine tasting alongside a live performance by the ASO string quartet at Post Commons in Alton.

Showcase your talent at Open Mic Nite at Maeva's Coffee on February 21, 2025, where all performers are welcome to take the stage starting at 6 PM.

Relax and enjoy live music at Whiskey Dixon LIVE at Fast Eddie's Bon Air on February 21, 2025, from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM, in a vibrant outdoor setting.

Catch the energetic performance of Strangers LIVE on February 21, 2025, at the Edwardsville Moose Lodge, where a night filled with great tunes awaits.

Experience the ultimate music night with Brewtopia LIVE at Backstage Bar & Patio in Edwardsville on February 21, 2025, featuring your favorite alternative rock hits from the 90s and 2000s.

Events on Feb. 22, 2025

Join St. Ambrose Parish for their weekly Bible studies, featuring a Men's Bible Study at 8:00 AM and a Women's Bible Study at 9:30 AM. All are welcome to attend this enriching experience in faith and community. For more details, visit St. Ambrose Parish Weekly Bible Studies.

Experience a day of music and learning at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with the SIUE Single Reed Day, featuring masterclasses in Saxophone, Clarinet, and Jazz Improvisation, on February 22, 2025.

Don't miss the Day Break Women's Conference at Metro Community Church, where Katherine Wolf will inspire attendees with her miraculous story of survival and faith. Join us for a day filled with community and worship!

Kids aged 5-13 are invited to participate in Yoga For Kids at River Bend Yoga, where they will enjoy breath and movement practices designed for fun and health on February 22, 2025.

Celebrate the life of Robert Wadlow at the 107th Birthday Celebration at The Old Bakery Beer Company on February 22, 2025, featuring live music and themed merchandise in honor of this remarkable individual.

Enjoy a winter experience at Winter Ice Skating at The Loading Dock in Grafton, where you can skate with friends and family from November 23, 2024, to February 23, 2025.

Celebrate the ICON. Robert Wadlow's Birthday Party at The Old Bakery Beer Company, featuring live music and exclusive merchandise in celebration of his 108th birthday.

Learn about herbalism in a hands-on class, Herbalism 101 and Growing Medicinal Herbs, hosted by Crystal Stevens at The Nature Institute on February 22, 2025.

Enjoy live music at Live Music Synergee at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus on February 22, 2025.

Test your knowledge at TNI Incredible Night of Trivia at Godfrey KC Hall on February 22, 2025, featuring ten rounds of trivia and a silent auction.

It's time for another exciting Trivia Night at Godfrey KC Hall, benefiting The Nature Institute, with prizes and a fun-filled evening on February 22, 2025.

Support local entrepreneurs at the Riverbend CEO Trivia Night on February 22, 2025, at The Great Rivers Ascend Hotel!

Join Zion Lutheran School for the Zion Bethalto Beads & Blessings Auction & Dinner Party on February 22, 2025, at Your Event Space in Alton to support educational programs in the community.

Join Crane’s Clubhouse for their first sponsored foosball tournament, the Harley Monster DYP and Singles Tournament, on February 22, 2025, and win exciting prizes!

Celebrate art and music at the Kooliverse Night at The Conservatory on February 22, 2025, featuring live performances and artisan vendors.

Join Luvsomekaraoke for a night of singing and fun at Karaoke Saturday at Holiday Shores Marina on February 22, 2025.

Don't miss the 2025 Second Chance Dance at Ink House on February 22, 2025, supporting Glen-Ed Pantry with dining, dancing, and entertainment!

Celebrate a special night with your daughter at the 10th Annual Father Daughter Dance, hosted by the Knights of Columbus in Edwardsville on February 22, 2025.

Kids can create their dream sundae at the Kids "Build-A-Sundae" Extravaganza at The Twistee Treat Diner on February 22, 2025!

Be a part of an exciting evening of live wrestling at the Evening of Live Wrestling at Edwardsville American Legion on February 22, 2025.

Enjoy a night of live music with Scroggins & Farrar at Catdaddy's Tavern on February 22, 2025, from 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Experience the magic of classic Cream hits performed by Kofi Baker and Malcolm Bruce at the Sons of Cream LIVE concert at Wildey Theatre on February 22, 2025.

Rock out with Cabin Fever at the Backstage Bar & Patio in Edwardsville on February 22, 2025, for a night of great music!

Events on Feb. 23, 2025

Join EPL for a sunrise yoga session on February 23 from 8:45 to 11:00 AM in the Reading Room by attending Sunday Sunrise Yoga, led by Yoga Instructor Lisa Allen, where you can enjoy an hour of peaceful yoga and meditation followed by coffee and snacks.

Don't miss out on the exclusive Jazz Brunch at Sunset Hills Country Club on February 23 at 10:00 AM, where members and their guests can enjoy delightful music and delicious food.

For those looking for a unique yoga experience, Chair Yoga at River Bend Yoga on February 23rd at 10:00 AM offers a 60-minute class designed for everyone, regardless of age or ability, to improve overall health and well-being from the comfort of a chair.

Experience the joy of ice skating at Winter Ice Skating at The Loading Dock, available from November 23, 2024, to February 23, 2025, with admission rates and private event options to make your day special.

Enjoy an afternoon of live music with Steve Shininger & the ShinSings Orchestra at Alton Little Theater on February 23, where audiences will love the “Little Big Band” and their impressive repertoire that will have everyone tapping their feet.

Join the fun at Live Music Tragg Band at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus on February 23 for an enjoyable evening filled with music and good company.

Come and enjoy the big band sounds of yesteryear with Live Music by The Diz Strohman Big Band at the Edwardsville American Legion from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm for just $8.00 per person or $15.00 for a couple.

Don't miss the unique sounds of JUSTUS & THE EXPERIENCE LIVE at The Corner Tavern in Edwardsville, where you can enjoy great food, refreshing drinks, and an afternoon of original style on February 23.

Gather for a night of worship at Anchor Co. Worship Night on February 23rd at Post Commons, a special opportunity to worship together and connect with others in a welcoming environment.

