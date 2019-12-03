BRUSSELS - New White Hall North Greene head boys basketball coach Justin Vinyard gained his first-ever win as the Spartans won at Brussels 77-75 in double overtime at the Brussels High School gym.

The Spartans held an 18-11 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Raiders fought back to take a 29-27 advantage at halftime, only to see the lead cut to 43-42 at the end of the third quarter. Regulation ended up being tied 58-58, with North Greene outscoring Brussels 19-17 in the two overtime periods to gain Vinyard's inaugural win.

The Spartans were led by Brayden Wyatt's 20 points and Collin VanMeter's 19, with both scoring six points each in the two overtimes. Keaton Brown added 13 points for North Greene, and Taylor Gage chipped in with 12.

Michael Willman led the Raiders, and was the game's top scorer, with 23 points, while Derek Kamp scored 18 points, Lucas Hoemann added 15, and Andrew Robeen scored nine points on the night.

The Spartans start off their season 1-0, and play their home opener Tuesday against Pleasant Hill in a 7:30 p.m. tip, while the Raiders fall to 1-4, and travel to Barry Western Dec. 10 in an 8 p.m. tip.

