Our Daily Show Interview! Sparks Junk Removal: Update on Building & Roll-Off Dumpsters

ALTON - Sparks Junk Removal & Hauling has had a rough month after a car crashed into the building, but owner Denise Sparks promises the company is still thriving.

“Dude, we are busy. I love it, though,” Sparks said. “I listen to what [customers’] needs are, and I try to deliver.”

Sparks spoke candidly about “the unexpected drive-thru service” at her building, located at 2201 E. Broadway in Alton. She thanked the police department, fire department and Fred’s Towing for their quick response, as well as contractor Paul Yost with Tycon Builders.

Sparks also noted her gratitude that no one was hurt or killed. She said that while this is a challenging time for the business, they are still going strong.

“It’ll be behind us soon,” she added. “I’m still shocked about it. But you know what, I was always taught things happen for a reason. And I’m really digging down deep to try to figure out what that reason is.”

Sparks said that she has applied for a TIF grant from the City of Alton. If it is approved, she plans to erect a fence around her property. She hopes this will deter illegal dumping.

She is currently most excited about the new roll-off dumpsters that the business now offers to customers. They have ten-yard and 20-yard driveway-safe roll-off dumpsters available to rent.

Sparks will work with customers to help them decide on the trash disposal method that is best for them. She often helps customers find the cheapest option.

“We’re a one-stop shop now,” she said. “There are options at Sparks. It’s not just, ‘Hey, I need a dumpster and I can’t afford it.’ Well, let me talk to you. Let me feel you out and find out exactly what you’re throwing away.”

She has high hopes for the business going forward. The company is always taking more customers and looking for more employees.

“Absolutely, we’re taking new customers,” Sparks said. “By the end of the year, I’m going to have to have a bigger trash truck. I just hired a trash truck driver. He used to work for a big corporation over in St. Louis. He’s a really nice guy. My clients or my customers, they see new faces, just bear with him. He does have several years’ experience. And then we have our roll-off driver, and I’m always looking for part-time help on the junk removal side.”

Sparks encourages people to visit the official Sparks Junk Removal & Hauling website at SparksJunkRemoval.net for more information. To inquire about junk removal and dumpster rentals, call 618-781-1407. To learn about weekly trash pickup, call 618-433-1128.