JERSEY - The Jersey Community Middle School wrestling team has concluded a historic season under the leadership of Head Coach Ron Linenfelser, Assistant Coach Tad Strauch, and Assistant Coach Tommy Leslie.

The team, which recorded an 8-5 season, achieved significant milestones in various tournaments and competitions throughout the year.

Competing in the Jon Davis Tournament in Edwardsville, the team secured a seventh-place finish, earning six medals. The Jacksonville Crimson Invite Tournament saw JCMS excel further, as they finished in third place and garnered a total of 16 medals and ribbons. Notably, the tournament featured an All Girls Division, where all seven of the JCMS female wrestlers placed. Skylee Howell and Charlotte Hinkson stood out, finishing 1st and 2nd in their respective classes.

In a landmark achievement, JCMS won its regional for the first time, amassing a total of 394 points, the highest score across all Illinois regionals. The team had 24 regional qualifiers out of 29 entries, demonstrating their depth and talent. At the Sectional tournament, JCMS finished third and celebrated its first-ever Sectional Champion, Wade Ball, who competed at 100 pounds. The team also produced six state qualifiers: Max Williams at 90 pounds, Bo Allison at 95 pounds, Wade Ball at 100 pounds, Grayson Mangara at 119 pounds, Bennett Leslie at 145 pounds, and Matthew Kramer at 185 pounds.

At the IESA State Tournament, Grayson Mangara achieved a historic third-place finish, marking the highest medal finish in the school's history, while Bo Allison secured a 5th place medal. Overall, JCMS ranked among the top 20 teams in the state for 1A Wrestling, highlighting the program's growth and success this season.