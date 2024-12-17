JERSEYVILLE — The Jersey Community High School boys bowling team recently secured a first-place finish in the Silver Division at the Southern Illinois Team Challenge, which took place at Bel-Air Bowl. The event showcased the skills of numerous teams from the region, with JCHS's boys team standing out among the competition.

The victory was celebrated by Trent Morgan, the boys bowling coach at JCHS, who has been instrumental in guiding the team throughout the season. In addition to the boys' success, the girls team also performed admirably, finishing in second place in their respective Silver Division.

The boys team comprised players Michael Gardner, Aaron Hughes, Joey Kiel, Isaac Wargo, Hayden Longley, and Jacob Hetzel, who collectively demonstrated strong teamwork and skill during the competition.

Their achievement at this event highlights the growing talent within the JCHS bowling program and sets a positive tone for the remainder of the season.

