JERSEYVILLE — Four student-athletes from Jersey Community High School have been recognized for their outstanding performance in soccer, earning Mississippi Valley All-Conference honors. Brady Maxeiner, Dax Gotten, Christian Dugger, and Dylan Molloy were acknowledged for their contributions during the season.

In addition to their conference honors, all four players have been named Sparklight Male Athletes of the Month, highlighting their achievements both on and off the field.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

The recognition reflects their dedication and performance during the soccer season at Jersey Community High School.

Maxeiner, a junior, secured a spot on the first team as a goalie, demonstrating his skills with an average of 11.6 saves per match.

Senior Dax Goetten earned a second-team forward designation after scoring nine goals throughout the season. Meanwhile, both Dugger and Molloy received honorable mentions for their roles as defenders. Goetten also contributed 21 points.