Jersey senior bowler Joey Kiel will advance to the state bowling tournament this upcoming weekend.ALTON — Jersey's Joey Kiel secured a spot in the state tournament after a strong performance at the IHSA Marquette Catholic boys bowling sectional held Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, at Bowl Haven Lanes in Alton.

Kiel posted an impressive score of 1,355, which allowed him to advance to the next level of competition.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The individual champion of the sectional was Gavin Miller of Hoopeston Area, who achieved a six-game series score of 1,457.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Kiel is a Sparklight Male Athlete of the Month for Jersey.

The JCHS Boys Bowling team also competed in the sectional, finishing in sixth place with a total score of 5,839, narrowly missing the cut for state qualification.

Kiel's success this season has drawn attention, and as he prepares for the state tournament this weekend, many will be watching to see how he performs against top competitors.

More like this:

What To Know About Carrollton Basketball’s State Final Opponent: Pecatonica
Mar 7, 2025
Sparklight Male Athletes Of Month: Jersey Community Middle School Wrestling Team Celebrates Historic Season
Mar 19, 2025
Carrollton Faithful Shows Unmatched Support For Lady Hawks Basketball Team
Mar 10, 2025
Tom Lane State Farm Male Athlete Of Month: Civic Memorial High School's Ruckman Secures Second At State Finals
Feb 22, 2025
Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Male Athletes Of Month: Explorers Boys Bowling Makes History With State Qualification
Jan 28, 2025

 