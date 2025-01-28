ALTON — Jersey's Joey Kiel secured a spot in the state tournament after a strong performance at the IHSA Marquette Catholic boys bowling sectional held Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, at Bowl Haven Lanes in Alton.

Kiel posted an impressive score of 1,355, which allowed him to advance to the next level of competition.

The individual champion of the sectional was Gavin Miller of Hoopeston Area, who achieved a six-game series score of 1,457.

Kiel is a Sparklight Male Athlete of the Month for Jersey.

The JCHS Boys Bowling team also competed in the sectional, finishing in sixth place with a total score of 5,839, narrowly missing the cut for state qualification.

Kiel's success this season has drawn attention, and as he prepares for the state tournament this weekend, many will be watching to see how he performs against top competitors.

