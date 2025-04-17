JERSEY - Jersey Community High School’s freshman and sophomore boys track team competed against 16 teams at the Highland Invite on April 15, 2025, delivering strong performances highlighted by standout athlete Jack Deist.

Deist secured second place in the 400-meter race with a time of 53.08 seconds and finished fifth in the long jump, recording a season-best leap of 17 feet, 8.25 inches.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

He also contributed as a member of the 4x400 relay team. Earlier in the season at the Freeburg Meet, Deist posted a personal record of 52.64 seconds in the 400.

Deist is a Sparklight Male Athlete of the Month for Jersey Community High School.

Recognized for his versatility and impact on the team, his performances have marked a promising sophomore season for the Jersey Panthers as they continue their track and field campaign.

More like this: