JERSEYVILLE — Gage Carey, a senior standout athlete at Jersey Community High School, has had a significant impact on both the football and baseball teams, showcasing his versatility and talent in multiple sports. As an offensive lineman and defensive end for the Panthers football team, Carey has been a key player throughout the 2024 season, contributing to the team's success on the field.

Gage is a Sparklight Male Athlete of the Month for the Panthers.

In a recent game, football coach Caleb Williams praised Carey for his performance, stating, “Gage Carey is another two-way starter. He plays tackle for us on offense and defensive end for us on defense. Offensively, he had several good nights on offense and on defense, he also made some big plays all season.”

Carey's abilities extend beyond the football field; he is also a skilled baseball player. As a pitcher and a hitter, he has shown promise for the upcoming spring season and had excellent spring and summer

Baseball coach Darren Perdun expressed high expectations for Carey, noting, “He is a hard-working and smart baseball player. He pitches and hits, and it's hard to replace the next guy. He fits the same mold as Zach (Weiner), and we look for big things from him in the spring of 2025.”

Perdun highlighted Carey's strength and work ethic, describing him as a “strong kid” who has handled the bat well during the summer, where he pitched frequently and emerged as one of the team's better hitters.

As the 2024 sports season continues, Carey will continue to be in the spotlight as he tries to excel in baseball for Jersey Community High School.

