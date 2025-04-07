JERSEYVILLE - Shea Herrera, a standout athlete from Jersey Community Unit School District No. 100, has committed to continue both his education and football career at Crown College in Saint Bonifacius, Minn.

The announcement was made recently by the Jersey High School athletic department, which expressed its congratulations in a statement.

Herrera played multiple positions for the Jersey Panthers, including tackle, guard, and defensive end. His versatility on the field contributed to his recognition as a valuable player during his high school football career.

Crown College, where Herrera will continue his academic and athletic pursuits, is known for its commitment to student-athlete development.

This decision marks a significant milestone for Herrera, who has shown dedication to both his sport and education throughout his time at Jersey Community High School.

