JERSEYVILLE - Quincy DeSherlia, a freshman at Jersey Community High School, continued to improve this spring track and field season for Jersey Community High School.

Quincy is a Sparklight Male Athlete of the Month for Jersey.

At the Granite City Invite, DeSherlia posted a time of 2:20.75 in the 800 meters, demonstrating his endurance and speed. He also broke the minute mark in the 400 meters on May 14 during the Mississippi Valley Conference Meet, finishing with a time of 59.84 seconds, showcasing his versatility as a runner.

In addition to his track events, DeSherlia placed sixth in the high jump at the Granite City Invite, one of his best meets overall, with a height of 5 feet 8 inches. He also contributed to Jersey’s relay teams, running in both the 4x800 and 4x400 relays.

DeSherlia expressed enthusiasm about his future in the sport, saying he is excited to continue his track and field career at Jersey and plans to work hard to improve each year.

