JERSEYVILLE – Jaxon Brunaugh, a standout multi-sport athlete for the Jersey Panthers, has made significant contributions to both the football and basketball teams this season. He is a Sparklight Male Athlete of the Month.

In football, Brunaugh showcased his skills as quarterback this past season for the Panthers, passing for 1,364 yards and 13 touchdowns on 115 of 211 completions. He also demonstrated his versatility with 76 carries for 359 yards and eight rushing touchdowns. His performance earned him an All-Mississippi Valley Conference selection.

Brunaugh’s impact extends beyond the football field. In January 2024, he surpassed 1,000 career points as a member of the basketball team. In a recent game against Taylorville, he scored 19 points, contributing to his current season average of 14 points per game for the 2024-2025 season.

“Jaxon is running the show on offense,” said head coach Caleb Williams. “He has a great grasp of our schemes week to week. He sees things on the field well and has started to execute very well lately.”

Brunaugh’s ability to excel in multiple sports highlights his dedication and talent, making him a key player for the Jersey Panthers.

