JERSEYVILLE — Nick Hartley, a member of the Jersey Community High School wrestling team, has been recognized as a Sparklight Male Athlete of the Month following a successful junior season.

Hartley concluded the season with an overall record of 29 wins and 12 losses, culminating in his qualification for the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) State Wrestling tournament, where he secured a victory.

The achievement comes after several years of near misses for Hartley, who expressed his satisfaction with the progress he has made. "It feels amazing. I have been close the past few years," Hartley said.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Frank Speidel, the head coach of the Jersey wrestling team, praised Hartley’s performances at state and on the season, noting the significance of his state match victory.

"When Nick is on his A game, he can beat almost anyone. It was a great match, the one he won at state. Great job, Nick," Speidel said.

Hartley’s accomplishment not only highlights his individual talent but also reflects the competitive spirit of the Jersey Community Unit School District No. 100's wrestling program.