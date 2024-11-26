Kaden StrohbeckJERSEY - Kaden Strohbeck, a sophomore at Jersey Community Unit School District No. 100, has been recognized as an Alton Road Runners Boys Runner of the Year for Jersey after his outstanding performance in cross country during the 2024 season. This accolade and today's Sparklight Male Athlete of the Month honor highlight Strohbeck's remarkable achievements and potential as a competitive athlete.

Strohbeck's accolades reflect his talent and the support and training provided by the Jersey Community Unit School District cross-country coaches and his family support.

Strohbeck's season was marked by several notable performances, including a time of 17:40.3 at the East Alton-Wood River Invite, where he placed fourth. He also competed in the Mississippi Valley Conference boys championship meet on Oct. 17, finishing with a mark of 18:30.5. His impressive run of 17:25.4 at the Jacksonville Regional further established his role as a key competitor. Strohbeck broke 18 minutes for three miles at the start of the season in the Granite City Robinson/Lane Cross Country Invitational (17:57.9).

With his strong performance as a sophomore, Strohbeck's future in athletics appears promising, and he is expected to continue making significant contributions to his team in the coming years.

