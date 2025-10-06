JERSEYVILLE — Junior Kaden Strohbeck is making a notable impact in boys' cross country this season for Jersey Community High School, earning recognition as the Sparklight Male Athlete of the Month for the Panthers.

Strohbeck has posted several personal records and strong finishes in recent meets. On Sept. 10, 2025, he placed third in the Twi-Light Meet with a personal best time of 18 minutes, 6 seconds for the 5,000 meters. He also achieved a personal record in the three-mile race with a time of 17:22.1 at the Highland Invite, where he finished 23rd. Other notable results include 14th place at the Carlinville Early Meet with a time of 18:32.8 for three miles and eighth place at the Alton Invite, completing the three-mile course in 17:37.8.

When asked about his goals for the season, Strohbeck said, "I am hoping just to run some good times." He also expressed a team-oriented mindset, adding, "I just want to do the best I can and help my team try to win."

In addition to cross country, Strohbeck competes in track events, running the one-mile and two-mile distances. "I love running. I run almost every chance I get," he said.

