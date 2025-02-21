CHAMPAIGN — Maddox Williams, a freshman wrestler from Jersey Community Unit School District No. 100, competed at the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) State Wrestling Tournament and posted a 1-2 overall record.

Williams is a Sparklight Male Athlete of the Month for the Panthers.

Williams faced Liam Kissane of St. Laurence in the 106-pound weight class, securing a pin in 3 minutes and 31 seconds in his second match to secure his first state tournament victory and bring his record to 1-1.

Williams lost to Erik Klichurov of Lombard Montini later on Friday, but he said he was very happy with the opportunity to wrestle at state and with that experience. He also looks forward to the future in the sport with great optimism.

Reflecting on his state performance, Williams said, "I came in with an open mind and set everything up. It was kind of hard but I really tried my best."

Coach Frank Speidel expressed pride in Williams' achievement, particularly noting the challenges of competing as a freshman.

"Maddox is a tough wrestler to make it here as a freshman. He set things up in his second match for the win. He did everything well in the tournament overall. We are very proud of him," Speidel said.

Despite his efforts, Williams concluded the tournament with a 1-2 record after suffering his second loss. The wrestling community congratulated him on a strong season and his determination throughout the competition.

