Sparklight Male Athlete Of Mo.: Rising Junior Brogan Kanallakan Follows Brother’s Baseball Legacy
JERSEYVILLE - Brogan Kanallakan is displaying talent at both the plate and in his first base role this summer.
Joe Kallal, one of the summer coaches for Jerseyville's American Legion teams, sees great potential in the rising junior for Jersey Community High School.
Brogan is a Sparklight Male Athlete of the Month.
Brogan's older brother, Drake, was an outstanding athlete and was a towering 6-foot-6 player. He played at Jersey Community High School under Coach Darren Perdun and went 6-1 his senior year with a 2.19 ERA. He pitched at Rockhurst and also had success from 2017-2021.
Brogan is following in the footsteps of Drake and has the physique and also athletic talent to be a great baseball player, Coach Kallal said.
"He will be a junior this year," Coach Kallal said. "He has a lot of baseball potential."
Brogan is also an honor student at JCHS.
