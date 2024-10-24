JERSEYVILLE - Kiley King and Neely Goetten have earned a spot at the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) state tournament after strong performances in singles competition at the sectional level. King secured second place, while Goetten finished third.

King and Goetten are Sparklight Female Athletes of the Month for the Panthers.

Their efforts contributed to the Panthers' overall second-place finish at the sectional meet, where they fell just one point short of first-place Sacred Heart-Griffin.

The sectional tournament took place recently, showcasing the talent and dedication of high school athletes across the region. King and Goetten's achievements not only highlight their individual skills but also reflect the overall competitiveness of the Panthers' team.

On Thursday at the state meet in the Chicago area, Kiley King of Jersey topped Paityn Koester of Mt. Zion 7-5, 6-4 in the opening round of championship action. Neely Goetten lost to Addison Aries of Dixon, 6-1, 6-1 in the first round. Meredith Converse of Lisle Tenet Academy defeated King 6-1, 6-0 in the second round. Goetten won the second match by default over Lexi Burton of Metamora in the first round of the consolation bracket.

Abbie Lee of Teutopolis beat Goetten 6-4, 6-1 in the second round of the consolation bracket.

Jersey was tied for 28th after the end of play on Thursday.

Both King and Goetten are sophomores, so the future looks very bright for the two in girls tennis.

