JERSEYVILLE - Two Jersey Community Unit School District No. 100 cheerleaders, Makayla Woolsey and Katie Schultz, have been recognized for their achievements by being selected to the Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC) All-Conference Team. This announcement was made public recently, celebrating the dedication and hard work both athletes have shown throughout their cheerleading careers and as students at Jersey.

The two girls are Sparklight Female Athletes of the Month for Jersey Community High School.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

The coaches of the cheerleading squad extended their congratulations to Woolsey and Schultz, commending their commitment to the sport. The acknowledgment from the coaches highlights the significance of this achievement within the context of the school and the community.

The MVC All Conference Team selection reflects the athletes' skills and contributions to their team, further emphasizing the importance of recognizing student-athletes in competitive environments.

The Jersey Community School District community continues to support and encourage its athletes, as evidenced by the congratulatory message, which also included a reminder to "Keep up the great work."

More like this: