JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey Community High School girls bowling team recently achieved a notable accomplishment, finishing second in the Silver Division at the Southern Illinois Team Challenge held at Bel-Air Bowl.

This performance has earned the team recognition as the Sparklight Female Athletes of the Month for the Panthers.

The team, consisting of Mayere Maynard, Emily Benz, Abbi Benz, Corree Yates, Lauren Towell, and Mila Lancaster, demonstrated strong skills and teamwork throughout the competition.

Their success in the tournament reflects their dedication and hard work under the guidance of their coach, Trent Morgan.

The Southern Illinois Team Challenge provided a platform for the girls to showcase their talents against various competitors. Their second-place finish in the Silver Division highlights their potential and commitment to the sport.