Ellie Davis.

JERSEY - Ellie Davis, a pitcher and first baseman for the Jersey Girls softball team, has been named a Sparklight Female Athlete of the Month. The recognition comes as Davis continues to demonstrate strong performance both offensively and defensively during the current season.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Davis has maintained a batting average of .282 with 22 hits, 23 RBIs, and four home runs this season. Over her career with the Panthers, she has achieved a consistent .291 batting average.

Jersey Girls softball head coach Chelsey Cronkrak praised Davis for her leadership and dedication, saying, "Ellie is an exceptional player offensively and defensively. She is a vocal leader on the field, and encouraging and instructs her younger teammates. She loves the game and spends many extra hours outside of practice and games trying to improve."

Davis is expected to return for her senior season in 2026, continuing to build on her strong performance and leadership role within the team.

