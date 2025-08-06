JERSEYVILLE — Maleah Derrick, a rising junior at Jersey Community High School, has made a significant impact on the school's girls' softball team as a two-year starter at second base. She recorded a .411 batting average in 2025 and has established herself as a versatile offensive threat through bunting, slapping the ball, and hitting.

Jersey Head Girls Softball Coach Chelsey Crnokrak praised Derrick's contributions, highlighting her overall leadership role to the Panthers' team.

"Maleah is a leader on and off the field and encourages her teammates to be the best they can be," Crnokrak said.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Derrick is a Sparklight Female Athlete of the Month for Jersey Community High School.

In addition to her softball achievements, Derrick is also a member of the school's volleyball team.

In 2025, she had 35 hits, nine RBIs, and three doubles. Her performance in multiple sports underscores her athletic versatility and commitment to Jersey Community High School’s athletic programs.

She has a phenomenal career girls' softball batting average of .411.

More like this: