JERSEY — Jersey’s girls volleyball team finished second overall with a 4-1 record at the Roxana Girls Invitational, which concluded last weekend in Roxana. The Panthers secured victories over Marquette Catholic, Carrollton, Dupo, and Roxana before falling to Father McGivney in the championship match on Saturday.

Jersey has emerged as one of the area's more formidable teams after the strong start in the highly competitive Roxana Tournament. The Jersey girls are coached by Abby Kurth, Madelynn Gilman, and Alli Herkert.

The Jersey volleyball girls are Sparklight Female Athletes of the Month.

Jersey opened the tournament on Aug. 26 with straight-set wins against Marquette Catholic (2-0), Carrollton (2-0), and Dupo (2-0). In the semifinal, the Panthers edged out host Roxana in a three-set match, 2-1, advancing to the final round.

The championship match saw Jersey fall to Father McGivney in two sets, marking their only loss of the tournament. Despite the setback, the Panthers demonstrated strong team performance throughout the competition.

Senior Meredith Gray leads the team in kills with 36, followed by middle hitter Hope Buttry with 31 and outside hitter Lauryn Turpin with 19. Adrian Blasa, also a senior, leads Jersey in serving aces with 11 and digs with 47, while contributing 87 assists. Grace Russell leads the team in serve receptions with 57, followed by Maleah Derrick with 31. Derrick also leads the team with a hitting percentage of .125 and has recorded three blocks this season.

Blasa was an all-tourney selection with Gray.

Jersey is scheduled to host rival Carrollton on Tuesday night, Sept. 2, 2025, at their home venue.

