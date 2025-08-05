JERSEY - Anna Kribs, a sophomore at Jersey Community High School, emerged as a key player for the school's girls softball team in 2025, according to coach Chelsey Crnokrak.

Kribs, a two-year starter at shortstop and the team's leadoff hitter, has demonstrated consistent effort and leadership throughout the season.

"Anna gives 100% effort from her first warm-up until the end of the game or practice and sets a great example for her teammates," Crnokrak said. "She creates an offensive spark and is an aggressive base runner who puts pressure on opponents' defense."

This season, Kribs posted a .337 batting average with 31 hits, 13 RBIs, nine doubles, and three triples. Over her two seasons, she holds a .325 career batting average.

Kribs is expected to return to the team as a junior in 2026 and be one of the area's premier softball players.

