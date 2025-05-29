

JERSEYVILLE - Jersey High School’s softball team secured a spot in the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Regional Championship after a commanding 7-0 victory over Jacksonville on Wednesday, May 8, 2025. Freshman pitcher Paxton Weirich played a pivotal role in the win by throwing a no-hitter and setting a new school record with 18 strikeouts.

Weirich is a Sparklight Female Athlete of the Month for the Panthers.

Weirich, a left-handed pitcher and first baseman, has been a key contributor for Jersey Community Unit School District No. 100’s softball program. She has excelled both as a starter and a relief pitcher, leading the team with strikeouts on the season.

Jersey head girls softball coach Chelsey Crnokrak said: "Paxton has found success coming to the mound in relief and also starting games. Paxton leads the team in strikeouts and is also an offensive threat at the plate, batting in the cleanup position."

