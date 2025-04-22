PIASA - Vivian Zurheide has emerged as a key player for Southwestern High School’s girls softball team, contributing both on the field and as a mentor to younger players. Coach Amanda Edwards praised Zurheide as “an outstanding hitter” and highlighted her value in the field as well as her dedication to working with junior high players.

Vivian is an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Piasa Birds.

Zurheide is also an outstanding overall athlete and is a talented member of the Piasa Birds' volleyball and basketball teams.

Edwards expressed gratitude for Zurheide’s role beyond her athletic abilities, saying, “Vivian is very, very good with the younger girls, passionate about working with younger girls and building a program and passing down the knowledge also rubbing off on everybody around her.”

As one of Edwards’ assistants with the Southwestern junior high team, Zurheide’s influence extends to developing the next generation of players and fostering a strong team culture at Southwestern.

