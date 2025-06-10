PIASA - Thor Springman, a sophomore at Southwestern High School, emerged as a key contributor during the 2025 track and field season with notable performances in distance events.

Thor is an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athlete of Month for the Piasa Birds.

Springman posted a personal best of 4:46.13 in the 1,600 meters at the Jokisch-Grandone Invitational, marking a significant improvement from his freshman year. He also competed in the 3,200 meters at the IHSA Class 1A Sectional at North Mac, finishing third with a time of 10:17.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

He posted a time of 2:10.40 in the 800 meters at the Staunton Quad Meet.

His efforts were vital to the success of the Southwestern Piasa Birds, as he led the team in total points and earned the distinction of Most Valuable Performer for the season.

Looking ahead, Springman will continue his athletic pursuits this fall with Southwestern’s cross country team before transitioning to basketball for the winter season.

More like this: