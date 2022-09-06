PIASA - Lane Gage is a very special young man in his final year at Southwestern High School. Lane is not only a three-sport athlete but also on August 19, 2022, he graduated from U.S. Army Basic Training in Fort Benning, Ga.

He will go back to Fort Benning in the summer of 2023 for Advanced Individual Training (AIT). He is currently a senior at Southwestern High School and is a member of the Piasa Birds’ football, basketball and track, and field teams. He is an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month.

Lane’s mother, Sarah, and father, Scott, could not be more proud of their son for his accomplishments in athletics, school and now with his goal of being an officer in the U.S. Army National Guard. Scott said his brother, Kyle Johnson, is a sergeant in the U.S. Army at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He said his son and Kyle are very close and he believes Kyle inspired his son to want to pursue a career in the National Guard.

Lane is undecided on where he will attend college but plans to go to a school that has an ROTC program, so he could become an officer after college graduation, his dad said.

At this point, Lane is back on the field for the Piasa Birds’ football, who look forward to him in his role as a team member for the 2022 season.

If you have a story about a son or daughter, or relative's military accomplishments, e-mail them with a photo to news@riverbender.com.

