PIASA - Josie Hagen is another of Southwestern High School's strong student-athletes who participates in multiple sports. She is a standout basketball, volleyball and softball player.

The 5-foot-7 junior was one of the Piasa Birds' leading scorers this basketball season and top rebounders, averaging over 4 rebounds a contest. She also will be counted on when Southwestern opens its 2025 girls softball campaign.

Josie is an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month.

Southwestern's girls basketball coach Darren Moseley commended Hagen for her defensive skills: "She has the task of guarding players taller than her every game and she usually makes the other team's post players work to get points.

"She has also improved rebounding and has a good shot," he said. "We will need to put her in a position to get more shots next season."

Hagen is now embarking on the girls softball campaign and then will turn her attention to volleyball preparation and summer basketball. She is also an outstanding student at Southwestern High School.

