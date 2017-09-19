PIASA - Southwestern's football team will try to get back on track Friday at home against Vandalia after a 42-12 loss to Greenville this past week on the road.

Southwestern head coach Aaron Fricke knows this week and the following week's game against Carlinville will be difficult.

The Piasa Birds fell to 2-2 on the year and in the South Central Conference with a 42-12 loss to Greenville on the road Friday night.

“We now go into the toughest stretch of our schedule with Vandalia and Carlinville coming up next," he said. "We have to find a way to execute better and make some plays or we will continue to see the same results.”

In the Greenville game, Caleb Robinson went 4-for-18 passing for 103 yards while Devante Simmons had 14 carries for 68 yards on the ground and Ben Lowis had two catches for 54 yards; Pauly Garrett and Jack Little had touchdowns for the Birds.

“For the second straight week, we failed to tackle well,” said Fricke. “It seemed we were in position most of the time, but couldn't wrap up; they gained a lot of yards after first contact. Offensively, we were dominate up front; they had a tough front seven that pressured us throughout the whole game.

