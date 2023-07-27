Southwestern's Collin Robinson Makes State Track Appearance, Is An Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athlete Of Month
PIASA - Collin Robinson has had an exceptional athletic career at Southwestern High School.
He advanced to state this past spring in the 100 meters with a first-place sectional performance. He was a wide receiver/defensive back in football and a varsity guard in basketball. Collin and teammate Austin Stanton were one-two in the regional. Collin is an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Piasa Birds.
Collin had a time of 11.37 at state. Collin returned to state after qualifying in the 400 meters a year before.
"It was a real thrill to see Collin and Austin go one-two in the sectional," Coach Matt Hasquin said. "We've had a strong tradition and thanks to the help and inspiration of these boys, we also have some younger boys waiting in the wings."