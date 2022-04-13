Photos from this article, (or gallery), may be purchased (for personal use) at: https://www.randymanning.com/Southwestern-Relays-Track

PIASA - Southwestern was the team champion in the Piasa Southwestern Relays, an all-co-ed meet Tuesday at Southwestern High.

Southwestern won with 110 points, followed by Gillespie (84); Greenfield-Northwestern (82); Staunton (66); Marquette (64); and Bunker Hill (20).

Southwestern head coach Gary Bowker said he thought his squad did very well in the meet.

"Overall, our depth came through," he said. "We had kids in every event and we were competitive in every event. We had some kids do well that we didn't expect to do as much. It is always nice when you have that bright, young shining star come through."

Marquette Catholic Head Coach Tim Turnbeaugh said the Piasa Co-ed Relays is always a meet he enjoys.

"We had Jaden Rochester and Sammy Hentrich, two of our best athletes, competing together and they got first place. "We also had our younger athletes involved so it is really nice coming up here."

On the girls' competitors, Northwestern went one-two in the shot put, with Jenna Dickerman winning with a throw of 27 feet, three inches, and teammate Naomi Lansaw second at 26 feet, three inches. Allie Goss of Southwestern was third at 25 feet, seven inches, while Gillespie's Erica Gil had a toss of 21 feet, 10 inches.

The Tigers' Lyndsey Twitchell won the long jump with a distance of 13 feet, 11 inches, with the Explorers' Sammy Hentrich right behind in second at 13 feet, 10 inches. AmyDee Bachman of the Birds came in third with a leap of 12 feet, 10 inches, Megan Stewart of the Piasa Birds went 12 feet 6 inches, while Emmery Pau of Gillespie went 12 feet, 3 inches and Brianna Hainaut of Staunton had a distance of 11 feet, 10 inches.

In the triple jump, the winner was Dickerman, who went 28 feet, 11 inches, with Bachman second at 28 feet even, Twitchell came in third at 26 feet, four inches, and Bekeske had a leap of 26 feet, one inch.

Northwestern's Alexis Pohlman took the discus throw with a toss of 111 feet, five inches, with Audrey Gordon of the Birds coming in second at 64 feet, five inches, and Katie Polo of the Miners third at 64 feet, two inches. Lansaw won the high jump, going over the bar at four feet, four inches, with Emily Lowis of Southwestern, Dickerman, and Grace Bekeske of Staunton all tied for second at four feet, two inches, Lowis taking second and Dickerman third on the fewest misses rule.

In the boys' results, Ronnie Monke of Gillespie won the shot put with a throw of 39 feet, 10 inches, with Northwestern's Gabe Fry second at 39 feet, nine inches, and Michael Allen of the Explorers third at 38 feet, five inches. Joseph Cisler of Staunton had a toss of 35 feet, seven inches and David Watkins of the Birds came up with a throw of 32 feet, three inches.

Monke also won the discus throw with a toss of 112 feet, 10 inches, with the Bulldogs' Joe Goss second at 98 feet, six inches, and Cisler third with a throw of 94 feet, nine inches. Watkins had a throw of 82 feet, four inches and the Tigers' Bryce Stewart got off a throw of 76 feet, eight inches.

Ryan Strebel of Staunton took the high jump, going over at five feet, four inches, with the Birds' Lane Gage second at five feet, two inches and Thomas Ogata of the Bulldogs third at five feet even. Caleb Albracht of the Tigers tied with Trevor White of Southwestern at four feet, 10 inches and Marquette's Nicholas Acklin had a height of four feet, six inches.

Collyn Oberkfell of Gillespie won the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 11 inches, with Sam Walker of Northwestern second at 18 feet, four inches, and Logan Griffith of the Miners third at 18 feet, two inches. The Bulldogs' Braden Buffington had a distance of 17 feet, 10 inches and Southwestern's Ryan Mandorca had a jump of 16 feet, nine inches.

In the triple jump, Walker won the event by going 36 feet, one inch, while Buffington was second at 34 feet, 11 inches and Carson Smith of the Tigers was third with a leap of 33 feet, 10 inches. Marek Kirsch of the Birds came in at 32 feet, eight inches.

In coed running relays, Marquette won the hurdle shuttle with a time of 1:05.3, followed by Greenfield-Northwestern in 1:09.7. Marquette also won the spring medley relay with a time of 1:49.5, followed by Southwestern with a time of 1:49.8.

Staunton won the 4 x 800 relay with a time of 10:57.2, followed by Gillespie (11:24.0); and Southwestern (12:12.2.

In the 4-Mile Marathon Relay, Gillespie won with a time of 26:11.5, followed by Southwestern (30.37.8).

Greenfield-Northwestern won the 4 x 100 relay in a time of 49.7, followed by Gillespie (52.5), Marquette (52.6); and Southwestern (52.7).

Southwestern won the 1,600 medley relay (4:36.7), followed by Bunker Hill (4:39.2). Marquette was fourth with a time of 4:57.0.

Southwestern won the fresh-soph 4 x 100 relay with a time of 57.4 followed by Marquette with a time of 58.0

Bunker Hill was the distance medley champ (11:17.6); and Gillespie (11:24.9).

Greenfield-Northwestern won the 4 x 200 relay (1:51.3), followed by Marquette (1:53.6).

Southwestern won the 4 x 400 relay (4:25.9), trailed by Gillespie (4:43.9). Marquette posted a time of 5:06.0.

