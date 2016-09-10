Southwestern's Brandon Beacoat is off to the races during the victory over Nokomis on Friday night. Beacoat had 231 yards rushing for the Piasa Birds. (Photo courtesy of Michael R. Weaver)Southwestern female kicker Sydney Ambruso. (Photo courtesy of Michael R. Weaver)PIASA - Southwestern pulled out a nail biter football contest on Friday night 42-41 over Litchfield at Piasa.

Southwestern's Brandon Beacoat had 231 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Piasa Birds' quarterback Caleb Robinson had 115 yards passing and one touchdown and added another touchdown on the ground.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Dakotah Corby had an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. The Piasa Birds' Michael Nolte had a 50-yard touchdown reception and Trey Stahlschmidt added a touchdown on the ground.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We battled through a lot of adversity to get this win, starting off down 22-6," Southwestern head football coach Aaron Fricke said. "Our offense did a fantastic job moving the ball. The defense stepped up at the end, stuffing them on a 2-point conversion run to essentially win the game 42-41."

Southwestern close in on Nokomis on Friday night. (Photo by Michael R. Weaver)

Michael Nolte grabs a catch for Southwestern. (Photo by Leslie Manula))

More like this:

Sep 28, 2024 - Football Roundup For Friday, Sept. 27, 2024: Calhoun Stays Unbeaten, CM Falls To Mascoutah

Sep 21, 2024 - Play It Again Sports Football Roundup For Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, Triad Moves To 4-0, Roxana Captures Third Win, Calhoun, Greenfield Win Again

Oct 12, 2024 - Play It Again Sports Roundup For Friday, Oct. 11, 2024: Calhoun Blasts Pleasant Hill, Panthers Fall, O'Fallon Wins First Game

Sep 13, 2024 - Pana Scores 47 Unanswered Points For Big Win Over Short-Handed Piasa Birds

Oct 18, 2024 - Tigers Travel To East St. Louis For Matchup With Flyers, Several Other Rivalry Games On Tap This Week

 