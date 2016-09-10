PIASA - Southwestern pulled out a nail biter football contest on Friday night 42-41 over Litchfield at Piasa.

Southwestern's Brandon Beacoat had 231 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Piasa Birds' quarterback Caleb Robinson had 115 yards passing and one touchdown and added another touchdown on the ground.

Dakotah Corby had an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. The Piasa Birds' Michael Nolte had a 50-yard touchdown reception and Trey Stahlschmidt added a touchdown on the ground.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We battled through a lot of adversity to get this win, starting off down 22-6," Southwestern head football coach Aaron Fricke said. "Our offense did a fantastic job moving the ball. The defense stepped up at the end, stuffing them on a 2-point conversion run to essentially win the game 42-41."

More like this: