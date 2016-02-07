BRIGHTON - Southwestern tackle Jacob Brefeld will be continuing his football career next season at McKendree University, a Division II school.

Brefeld, a 5-foot-11, 245-pound lineman, played golf and baseball his freshman and sophomore years, but he made a decision his junior and senior years to play football and it has paid off.

“I feel the scholarship is something I had to work for,” he said. “It was very exciting when we got the phone call that I would be able to play for McKendree next year. My mom and dad were really proud.”

Southwestern head football coach Aaron Fricke said Brefeld was a great addition to the team and he is excited for his opportunity to now play in college.

“Jacob has been a starter for us the past two seasons, after not having played high school football his freshman or sophomore season,” Southwestern head football coach Aaron Fricke said. “This year he transitioned to left tackle, one of the most important positions along the offensive line. He was a key to having great pass protection for a young quarterback, and was able to run out on screens and lead upfield. His athleticism and tenacity make him unique.”

Brefeld said Coach Fricke inspired him each and every day to play hard.

“Coach Fricke is one of the most fun and nicest people I have ever met,” Brefeld said. “He pushes you to want to be better in a good way. That is why I love to play football so much.”

