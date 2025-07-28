BELLEVILLE — Toastmasters International will recognize Southwestern Illinois Collegefor enhancing employee engagement through continuing support of the Toastmasters program. Southwestern Illinois College sponsors Toast of Belleville in Belleville where its employees meet to develop and strengthen their communication and leadership skills in a supportive setting with their coworkers.

The award will be presented by Distinguished Toastmaster Srinivas Saineni, International Director on 9 August 2025 at 11am at Orlando’s Event Center in St. Louis, Mo. RSVP due 7/26 at (www.dist8tm.org)

Toastmasters' communication and leadership teaches Southwestern Illinois College employees how to:

Conduct effective meetings

Practice time management

Enhance their listening skills

Sharpen their presentation skills

Boost team collaboration(U)

Guide successful teams

Southwestern Illinois College has been exceptionally supportive of Toast of Belleville Toastmasters Club and the entire District 8 Toastmasters by providing space for all clubs in our district to host our Toastmasters Leadership Institutes which are used to train our club officers and provide education to members.

In District 8 Toastmasters, there are 67 Toastmasters clubs. Toast of Belleville meets on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. at the Belleville Campus, Liberal Arts Building, Room 1204; 2500 Carlyle Avenue, Belleville, IL 62221, ONLINE OPTION AVAILABLE. For more information about Toast of Belleville, please contact toastofbelleville@gmail.com.

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization's membership exceeds 357,000 in more than 16,600 clubs in 143 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.