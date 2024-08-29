BELLEVILLE - The City of Belleville and the Southwestern Illinois Central Labor Council will host their annual Labor Day parade this weekend.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, the parade will begin at 2nd and Lincoln Streets and travel through downtown. The route will follow 1st Street, connect to West Monroe Street and South Illinois Street, travel around the Public Square, and then continue to North Illinois Street. They will end at C Street.

Organizations are encouraged to line up at 9 a.m. Participants in the parade should contact their organization with any questions about the lineup or parade time.

For more information about the Southwestern Illinois Central Labor Council, visit their official website at UnionHall.aflcio.org/swiclcaflcio.

