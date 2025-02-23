PIASA - Shelly Robinson, a dedicated educator at Southwestern High School in Piasa, is making strides in technology education and career preparation for students in grades 9 through 12. With 31 years of teaching experience, Robinson has established herself as a leader in the field, particularly in computer science and business education.

Robinson is a finalist for the Golden Apple Award For Excellence in Teaching. She is one of 30 finalists throughout the state for the honor.

Robinson is committed to preparing students for careers in education, having developed the Foundations in Education course that offers hands-on classroom experience. This initiative is complemented by her Education Experience class, which helps students explore various career options within the teaching profession.

Recognized for her contributions to educational technology, Robinson played a pivotal role in the district's adoption of platforms such as Schoology and Seesaw. These tools have enhanced communication and streamlined the learning process for both students and teachers. Additionally, she secured a $57,000 Computer Science Equity Grant, which has expanded access to coding, robotics, and digital literacy programs for students.

In her efforts to provide practical skills, Robinson created a Productions class at the high school, where students design and produce school banners, apparel, and digital materials. This program not only equips students with valuable technical and business skills but also reduces costs for the district by allowing for in-house production.

Robinson's influence extends beyond her classroom as she mentors new teachers, leads instructional coaching, and manages the Career and Technical Education program. Her leadership ensures that students receive industry-relevant training and that educators are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed.

For more information on the Golden Apple Awards and its finalists, visit (https://www.goldenapple.org/golden-apple-awards-finalists-2025)

